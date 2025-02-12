Cisco Systems's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cisco Systems. Our analysis of options history for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $1,503,068, and 7 were calls, valued at $680,427.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $69.0 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 4432.09 with a total volume of 14,627.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $69.0 over the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.34 $2.19 $2.47 $60.00 $543.4K 4.6K 2.7K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.57 $1.52 $1.52 $57.50 $396.0K 3.3K 2.6K CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.99 $0.92 $1.0 $55.00 $380.0K 8.7K 3.8K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.55 $7.5 $7.5 $57.50 $374.2K 12.1K 499 CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.34 $2.23 $2.48 $60.00 $124.0K 4.6K 2.6K

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff-25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cisco Systems, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now? With a volume of 8,038,008, the price of CSCO is down -1.08% at $61.76. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $68.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cisco Systems with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.