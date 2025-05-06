Cisco Systems Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CSCO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Cisco Systems. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 12% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $389,340, and 2 are calls, amounting to $58,525.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $54.0 to $67.5 for Cisco Systems over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cisco Systems's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cisco Systems's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $54.0 to $67.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Cisco Systems Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $0.55 $0.51 $0.52 $54.00 $104.0K 5.1K 2.6K CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.8 $5.65 $5.8 $60.00 $93.3K 519 163 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.8 $5.7 $5.8 $60.00 $68.4K 519 282 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $1.07 $1.04 $1.07 $57.50 $42.8K 10.2K 401 CSCO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $0.37 $0.33 $0.37 $58.00 $40.7K 681 1.1K

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cisco Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Cisco Systems

With a volume of 1,769,952, the price of CSCO is down -0.29% at $59.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cisco Systems

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $65.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $67. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $63. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Cisco Systems, targeting a price of $70. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $68.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cisco Systems options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

