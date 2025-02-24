Cisco Systems Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CSCO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Cisco Systems. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $518,314, and 7 are calls, amounting to $299,817.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $57.5 to $70.0 for Cisco Systems during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cisco Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cisco Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $57.5 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.34 $2.33 $2.34 $62.50 $264.0K 3.7K 10 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.65 $5.6 $5.65 $60.00 $105.0K 3.3K 2.1K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.25 $4.15 $4.16 $62.50 $81.3K 468 197 CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.7 $7.6 $7.6 $70.00 $78.2K 170 0 CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.52 $65.00 $63.2K 810 0

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

In light of the recent options history for Cisco Systems, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cisco Systems With a trading volume of 8,187,309, the price of CSCO is down by -1.0%, reaching $63.34. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $73.4.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $80. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $73. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Cisco Systems, targeting a price of $72. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $72. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cisco Systems, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

