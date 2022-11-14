Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has been strong over the last month, up 11% and marginally outperforming the S&P 500.

A widely-recognized name in the realm, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 16th, after the market close.

Cisco Systems is an IP-based networking company offering products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users, and individuals.

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of a B.

How does everything else stack up? Let’s take a closer look.

Share Performance & Valuation

CSCO shares have struggled to find their footing in 2022, down more than 25% and underperforming the S&P 500 by a fair margin.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, over the last month, CSCO shares have tacked on nearly 10% in value, outperforming the S&P 500 by a fair margin and indicating that buyers have finally stepped up to the plate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CSCO shares currently trade at a 14.5X forward earnings multiple, nicely beneath the 17.1X five-year median and representing a 36% discount relative to the Zacks Computer and Technology sector.

The company sports a Style Score of a B for Value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Estimates

A singular analyst has upped their earnings outlook over the last several months, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.84 suggesting a 2.5% Y/Y uptick in earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cisco’s top-line also looks to register some growth, with the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $13.3 billion indicating an improvement of 3.3% from year-ago quarterly sales of $12.9 billion.

Quarterly Performance

CSCO has an impressive earnings track record, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 20 consecutive quarters. Just in its latest print, the company registered a modest 1.2% bottom-line beat.

Top-line results have been primarily mixed across its last four reports, with two revenue beats and two misses. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Putting Everything Together

CSCO shares are in the red year-to-date but have outperformed the S&P 500 over the last month, perhaps indicating that the tide has started to turn.

The company sports a Style Score of a B for Value, with its current forward earnings multiple well below its five-year median and Zacks sector average.

One analyst has upped their earnings outlook for the quarter, with estimates indicating a Y/Y uptick in both revenue and earnings.

CSCO has consistently exceeded EPS expectations, but revenue results have been primarily mixed as of late.

Heading into the release, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an Earnings ESP Score of 1.5%.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.