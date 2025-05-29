Cisco Systems Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cisco Systems. Our analysis of options history for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $417,600, and 5 were calls, valued at $274,164.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $72.5 for Cisco Systems during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cisco Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cisco Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $72.5 in the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.45 $1.35 $1.38 $50.00 $296.6K 582 2.1K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.35 $4.2 $4.2 $60.00 $90.3K 691 424 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $11.2 $11.2 $11.2 $52.50 $87.3K 40 78 CSCO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.1 $1.35 $1.73 $72.50 $61.5K 3.1K 356 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.87 $0.84 $0.85 $65.00 $42.5K 17.0K 1.4K

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cisco Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Cisco Systems's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 8,767,627, the CSCO's price is down by -0.53%, now at $63.01.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cisco Systems

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $71.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $73. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Cisco Systems, targeting a price of $66. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $74. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Cisco Systems, maintaining a target price of $67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cisco Systems, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.