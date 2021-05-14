Cisco Systems Intents To Acquire Privately-Held Kenna Security - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Networking-equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) announced Friday that it intents to acquire privately-held cybersecurity firm Kenna Security, Inc. to advance its commitment to radically simplify security and help customers improve their security posture. Terms of the proposed deal were not disclosed.

Santa Clara, California-based Kenna's risk-based vulnerability management technology enables organizations to work cross-functionally to rapidly identify, prioritize and remediate cyber risks.

Kenna Security uses machine learning (ML) and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to manage the ever-evolving threat landscape.

Combining the Cisco SecureX platform's industry leading threat intelligence with Kenna Security's vulnerability management capabilities will help customers find threats faster, improve collaboration between security and IT teams and ultimately reduce the attack surface.

The acquisition, expected to close in Cisco's fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, will transform the way security and IT teams collaborate to reduce the attack surface and the time it takes to detect and respond.

