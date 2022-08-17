Cisco Systems Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.8 billion, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $3.0 billion, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.4 billion or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $13.1 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.8 Bln. vs. $3.0 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82 -Revenue (Q4): $13.1 Bln vs. $13.1 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.82 to $0.84

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.