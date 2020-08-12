Cisco Systems Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $2.64 billion, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $2.21 billion, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.39 billion or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $12.15 billion from $13.43 billion last year.

Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $3.39 Bln. vs. $3.59 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $12.15 Bln vs. $13.43 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.69 to $0.71

