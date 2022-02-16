Cisco Systems Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.97 billion, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $2.54 billion, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.55 billion or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $12.72 billion from $11.96 billion last year.

Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.97 Bln. vs. $2.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.71 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $12.72 Bln vs. $11.96 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 - $0.87 Full year EPS guidance: $3.41 - $3.46

