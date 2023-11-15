Cisco Systems Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $3.64 billion, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $2.67 billion, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.53 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $14.67 billion from $13.63 billion last year.

Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.64 Bln. vs. $2.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $14.67 Bln vs. $13.63 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.82 - $0.84 Next quarter revenue guidance: $12.6 - $12.8 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.87 - $3.93 Full year revenue guidance: $53.8 - $55.0 Bln

