Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CSCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.06, the dividend yield is 3.69%.
The previous trading day's last sale of CSCO was $39.06, representing a -22.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.28 and a 20.56% increase over the 52 week low of $32.40.
CSCO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) and F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV). CSCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63. Zacks Investment Research reports CSCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.97%, compared to an industry average of 22.2%.
Interested in gaining exposure to CSCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CSCO as a top-10 holding:
- iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN)
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (JHMT)
- Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ).
The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMT with an increase of 21.35% over the last 100 days. IGN has the highest percent weighting of CSCO at 8.43%.
