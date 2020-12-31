Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2021

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CSCO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSCO was $44.48, representing a -11.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.28 and a 37.28% increase over the 52 week low of $32.40.

CSCO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) and F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV). CSCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports CSCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.95%, compared to an industry average of 31.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSCO as a top-10 holding:

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN)

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV)

Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (FLQD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CFA with an increase of 13.49% over the last 100 days. IGN has the highest percent weighting of CSCO at 8.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.