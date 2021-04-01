Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 05, 2021

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.78% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.71, the dividend yield is 2.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSCO was $51.71, representing a -2.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.94 and a 46.57% increase over the 52 week low of $35.28.

CSCO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) and F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV). CSCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38. Zacks Investment Research reports CSCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.91%, compared to an industry average of 18.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CSCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CSCO as a top-10 holding:

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN)

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund (FDN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IGN with an increase of 36.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CSCO at 9.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.