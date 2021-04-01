Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 05, 2021

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.78% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.71, the dividend yield is 2.86%.
The previous trading day's last sale of CSCO was $51.71, representing a -2.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.94 and a 46.57% increase over the 52 week low of $35.28.
CSCO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) and F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV). CSCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38. Zacks Investment Research reports CSCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.91%, compared to an industry average of 18.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSCO Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to CSCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CSCO as a top-10 holding:
- iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN)
- First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)
- First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund (FDN).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IGN with an increase of 36.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CSCO at 9.11%.
