Cisco Systems Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.2 billion, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $4 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.5 billion or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $13.6 billion from $15.2 billion last year.

Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.2 Bln. vs. $4 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $13.6 Bln vs. $15.2 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 to $0.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $13.65-$13.85 Bln

