Cisco Systems Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

February 12, 2025 — 04:13 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.428 billion, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $2.634 billion, or $0.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.760 billion or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $13.991 billion from $12.791 billion last year.

Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.428 Bln. vs. $2.634 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $13.991 Bln vs. $12.791 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 – $0.92 Next quarter revenue guidance: $13.9 - $14.1 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.68 – $3.74 Full year revenue guidance: $56.0 - $56.5 Bln

