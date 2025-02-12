News & Insights

CISCO SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $CSCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 12, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

CISCO SYSTEMS ($CSCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.94 per share, beating estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $13,991,000,000, missing estimates of $14,149,141,354 by $-158,141,354.

CISCO SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

CISCO SYSTEMS insiders have traded $CSCO stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHARLES ROBBINS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 198,887 shares for an estimated $11,214,913.
  • RICHARD SCOTT HERREN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 108,660 shares for an estimated $6,079,352.
  • DEBORAH L STAHLKOPF (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 70,952 shares for an estimated $4,000,495.
  • THIMAYA K. SUBAIYA (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,870 shares for an estimated $1,872,812.
  • MARIA VICTORIA WONG (SVP & Chief Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,484 shares for an estimated $527,420.
  • KRISTINA M JOHNSON sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $449,025

CISCO SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,317 institutional investors add shares of CISCO SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 1,624 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 14,636,739 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $866,494,948
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 11,628,554 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $688,410,396
  • HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 10,447,953 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $556,040,058
  • BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 8,872,437 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $525,248,270
  • CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 8,380,405 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $446,005,154
  • RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES removed 7,148,392 shares (-53.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $380,437,422
  • FMR LLC added 5,885,879 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $313,246,480

CISCO SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $7,862,448 of award payments to $CSCO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CISCO SYSTEMS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSCO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

