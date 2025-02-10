CISCO SYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $CSCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CISCO SYSTEMS ($CSCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $14,149,141,354 and earnings of $0.93 per share.

CISCO SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

CISCO SYSTEMS insiders have traded $CSCO stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES ROBBINS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 198,887 shares for an estimated $11,214,913 .

. RICHARD SCOTT HERREN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 108,660 shares for an estimated $6,079,352 .

. DEBORAH L STAHLKOPF (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 70,952 shares for an estimated $4,000,495 .

. THIMAYA K. SUBAIYA (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,870 shares for an estimated $1,872,812 .

. MARIA VICTORIA WONG (SVP & Chief Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,484 shares for an estimated $527,420 .

. KRISTINA M JOHNSON sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $449,025

CISCO SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,291 institutional investors add shares of CISCO SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 1,623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CISCO SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $7,862,448 of award payments to $CSCO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CISCO SYSTEMS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSCO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

