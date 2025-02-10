CISCO SYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $CSCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CISCO SYSTEMS ($CSCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $14,149,141,354 and earnings of $0.93 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CSCO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CISCO SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity
CISCO SYSTEMS insiders have traded $CSCO stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES ROBBINS (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 198,887 shares for an estimated $11,214,913.
- RICHARD SCOTT HERREN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 108,660 shares for an estimated $6,079,352.
- DEBORAH L STAHLKOPF (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 70,952 shares for an estimated $4,000,495.
- THIMAYA K. SUBAIYA (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,870 shares for an estimated $1,872,812.
- MARIA VICTORIA WONG (SVP & Chief Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,484 shares for an estimated $527,420.
- KRISTINA M JOHNSON sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $449,025
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CISCO SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,291 institutional investors add shares of CISCO SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 1,623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 14,636,739 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $866,494,948
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 10,447,953 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $556,040,058
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 8,872,437 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $525,248,270
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 8,380,405 shares (-76.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $446,005,154
- RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES removed 7,148,392 shares (-53.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $380,437,422
- FMR LLC added 5,885,879 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $313,246,480
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 5,223,800 shares (+327.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $278,010,636
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CISCO SYSTEMS Government Contracts
We have seen $7,862,448 of award payments to $CSCO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CISCO MONITORING SERVICES FOR GLOBAL WIRELESS SOLUTION: $7,760,000
- CISCO EQUIPMENT PACKAGE: $38,248
- DUO MFA (MULTIFACTOR AUTHENTICATION ) EDITION 2-FACTOR SOFTWARE RENEWAL QTY: 1600 @ $12.00EA.: $19,200
- CISCO ADVANCED SERVICES FOR CGR WIFI/AV SYSTEM: $15,000
- CISCO ADVANCED SERVICES FOR CGR WIFI/AV SYSTEM: $15,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
CISCO SYSTEMS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CSCO stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/14.
- SENATOR MARCO RUBIO sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.