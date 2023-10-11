Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Cisco Systems (CSCO) standing at $53.66, reflecting a -0.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had lost 4.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 15, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.03, reflecting a 19.77% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.61 billion, indicating a 7.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.05 per share and a revenue of $57.74 billion, representing changes of +4.11% and +1.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Cisco Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Cisco Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Cisco Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.3. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.3.

Meanwhile, CSCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.11. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Networking industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.94.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

