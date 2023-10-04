Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, Cisco Systems (CSCO) reached $53.45, with a -0.37% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had lost 6.3% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.4% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.19% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Cisco Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.03, showcasing a 19.77% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.61 billion, up 7.18% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.05 per share and a revenue of $57.74 billion, representing changes of +4.11% and +1.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Cisco Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Cisco Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Cisco Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.25. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.25 for its industry.

It's also important to note that CSCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

