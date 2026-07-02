Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Moves -3.69%: What You Should Know

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $112.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.69% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services witnessed a loss of 7.5% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 5.47%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cisco Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.17, indicating a 18.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16.85 billion, indicating a 14.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $62.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.34% and +11.11%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cisco Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.45% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Cisco Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Cisco Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.33. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 21.07.

It's also important to note that CSCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Networking industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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