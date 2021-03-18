Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $48.80, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 6.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CSCO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, up 3.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.58 billion, up 4.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.22 per share and revenue of $49.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.31% and -0.23%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CSCO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CSCO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CSCO has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.35 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.82, which means CSCO is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, CSCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Networking stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

