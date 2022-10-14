Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $40.20, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had lost 6.19% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cisco Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.33 billion, up 3.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $54.06 billion, which would represent changes of +5.06% and +4.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cisco Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Cisco Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.1.

Meanwhile, CSCO's PEG ratio is currently 1.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CSCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.