Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $51.11, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 3.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.73% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cisco Systems as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 27.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.05 billion, up 14.84% from the year-ago period.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.81 per share and revenue of $56.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.39% and +10.25%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cisco Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cisco Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.54 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.68.

Meanwhile, CSCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CSCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

