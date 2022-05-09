Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $48.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.75% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had lost 9.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cisco Systems as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 18, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, up 3.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.33 billion, up 4.1% from the year-ago period.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $52.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.14% and +6.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Cisco Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.37, so we one might conclude that Cisco Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Networking was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.