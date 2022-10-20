Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $41.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 0.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cisco Systems as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, up 2.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.32 billion, up 3.28% from the year-ago period.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $54.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.06% and +4.89%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cisco Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cisco Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.86 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.85.

Meanwhile, CSCO's PEG ratio is currently 1.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CSCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CSCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.