Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $42.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had lost 0.12% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cisco Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 17, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.77 billion, down 2.75% from the year-ago period.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $51.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.04% and +2.81%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Cisco Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cisco Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.78 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.51.

Investors should also note that CSCO has a PEG ratio of 1.97 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Networking industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.