Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $52.99, marking a -0.13% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 1.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cisco Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 16, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.05 billion, up 14.84% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Cisco Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Cisco Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.79.

We can also see that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Networking stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

