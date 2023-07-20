Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $52.37, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 3.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Cisco Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 27.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.05 billion, up 14.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $56.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.1% and +10.25%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cisco Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.86, which means Cisco Systems is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.