Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Cisco Systems (CSCO) ended the recent trading session at $46.82, demonstrating a -1.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services witnessed a gain of 0.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 4.77% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cisco Systems will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.85, marking a 25.44% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.51 billion, down 11.15% from the year-ago period.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $53.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.63% and -5.84%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cisco Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Cisco Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Cisco Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.77. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.77.

We can additionally observe that CSCO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 207, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

