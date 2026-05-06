Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $91.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.92% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.03%.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services's stock has climbed by 16.88% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 19.39% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 10.32%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 13, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.04, marking a 8.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $15.58 billion, indicating a 10.08% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $61.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.19% and +8.12%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. As of now, Cisco Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Cisco Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.7. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 22.75.

We can also see that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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