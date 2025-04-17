Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed the latest trading day at $55.75, indicating a -0.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services witnessed a loss of 8.77% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 9.27% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.91, signifying a 3.41% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.05 billion, up 10.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.72 per share and a revenue of $56.42 billion, demonstrating changes of -0.27% and +4.86%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. As of now, Cisco Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cisco Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.98. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.54.

It's also important to note that CSCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.94. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computer - Networking industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

