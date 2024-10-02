Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Cisco Systems (CSCO) standing at $52.62, reflecting a -0.23% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

Shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services witnessed a gain of 5.35% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cisco Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.87, indicating a 21.62% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.76 billion, down 6.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.56 per share and revenue of $55.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.56% and +3.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. At present, Cisco Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cisco Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.83 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.52.

We can additionally observe that CSCO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Networking industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

