Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $47.86, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.4%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.03%.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services's shares have seen a decrease of 3.63% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.32% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 15, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.83, indicating a 17% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.47 billion, down 14.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.68 per share and a revenue of $53.04 billion, representing changes of -5.4% and -6.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% lower. Cisco Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Cisco Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.92, so one might conclude that Cisco Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Networking industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.14.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CSCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

