Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Cisco Systems (CSCO) ending at $51.31, denoting a -0.87% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.36%.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services's stock has climbed by 2.94% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.29% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 14, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.84, reflecting a 4.55% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.73 billion, indicating a 6.34% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $54.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and -4.06%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Cisco Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cisco Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.31 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.77.

Investors should also note that CSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.15 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Networking was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

