Cisco Systems (CSCO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) was down 1.11% at $110.70. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services witnessed a loss of 6.36% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 4.32%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.17, signifying a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16.85 billion, indicating a 14.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $62.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.34% and +11.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.04% upward. Right now, Cisco Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Cisco Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.52.

We can also see that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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