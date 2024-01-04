Cisco Systems (CSCO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $50.08, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The the stock of seller of routers, switches, software and services has risen by 5.89% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 14, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.84, reflecting a 4.55% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.73 billion, reflecting a 6.34% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $54.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and -4.06%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.18% downward. At present, Cisco Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Cisco Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.98. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.48 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Networking industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.73.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

