Cisco Systems (CSCO) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The latest trading session saw Cisco Systems (CSCO) ending at $61.82, denoting a +0.03% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

Shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services have depreciated by 2.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.91, indicating a 3.41% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.05 billion, indicating a 10.58% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.72 per share and revenue of $56.43 billion, which would represent changes of -0.27% and +4.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher. Cisco Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Cisco Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.68, so one might conclude that Cisco Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that CSCO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer - Networking industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.98.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CSCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.