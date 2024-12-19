Cisco Systems (CSCO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Cisco Systems (CSCO) ending at $57.60, denoting a +0.12% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.

Shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services witnessed a gain of 0.05% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.04% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.91, indicating a 4.6% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.86 billion, showing an 8.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.64 per share and revenue of $55.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.41% and +3.95%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Cisco Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.18% decrease. Cisco Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Cisco Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.13, which means Cisco Systems is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CSCO has a PEG ratio of 3.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Networking stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2025?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2025. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.