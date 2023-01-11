Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $49.21, marking a +0.82% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had lost 1.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cisco Systems as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.42 billion, up 5.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $54.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.36% and +5.59%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Cisco Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cisco Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.78 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.51.

It is also worth noting that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

