Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Cisco Systems (CSCO) ending at $51.60, denoting a +0.08% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.2% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had lost 4.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cisco Systems in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 15, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.03, showcasing a 19.77% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.61 billion, up 7.18% from the year-ago period.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.05 per share and revenue of $57.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.11% and +1.29%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.22% decrease. Right now, Cisco Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Cisco Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.74, which means Cisco Systems is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can additionally observe that CSCO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 165, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

