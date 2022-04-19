Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $51.83, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.61% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had lost 8.73% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cisco Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 18, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.31 billion, up 3.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $52.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.14% and +6.04%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Cisco Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Cisco Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.83. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.83.

It is also worth noting that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CSCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.