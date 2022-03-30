Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $56.05, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 1.92% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cisco Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.31 billion, up 3.98% from the year-ago period.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $52.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.14% and +6.04%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cisco Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Cisco Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.16. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.16.

Meanwhile, CSCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CSCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

