Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $55.17, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had lost 9.78% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Cisco Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. On that day, Cisco Systems is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.65 billion, up 5.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $52.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.21% and +5.7%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. Cisco Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Cisco Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.12, which means Cisco Systems is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that CSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.48 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Networking industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

