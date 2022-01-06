Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $60.92, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 5.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Cisco Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.65 billion, up 5.77% from the prior-year quarter.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $52.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.21% and +5.72%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cisco Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cisco Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.64 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.69, so we one might conclude that Cisco Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

