Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $60.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.87% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 5.58% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.7% in that time.

Cisco Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cisco Systems is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.65 billion, up 5.77% from the year-ago period.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $52.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.21% and +5.72%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% lower. Cisco Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cisco Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.54 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.69, so we one might conclude that Cisco Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CSCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

