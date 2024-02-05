Cisco Systems (CSCO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Cisco Systems (CSCO) standing at $49.51, reflecting a -1.34% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.2%.

The the stock of seller of routers, switches, software and services has risen by 0.18% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 14, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.84, indicating a 4.55% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.72 billion, indicating a 6.38% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $54.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and -4.58%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.45% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Cisco Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Cisco Systems is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.39.

Meanwhile, CSCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Networking industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.82.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CSCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

