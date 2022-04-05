Cisco Systems (CSCO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $54.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 0.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cisco Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Cisco Systems to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.31 billion, up 3.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $52.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.14% and +6.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cisco Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Cisco Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.21, which means Cisco Systems is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, CSCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Networking stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

