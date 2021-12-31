Cisco Systems (CSCO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $63.37, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 13.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cisco Systems as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Cisco Systems is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.65 billion, up 5.77% from the prior-year quarter.

CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $52.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.21% and +5.72%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cisco Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Cisco Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.11.

We can also see that CSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.86 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CSCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

