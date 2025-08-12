Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) a 'Buy' Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?

Tech heavyweight Cisco Systems CSCO is set to report fiscal Q4 earnings results on Wednesday after the closing bell. Cisco, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has handily outperformed the market year-to-date with a 22% return. With the stock hitting all-time highs, is Cisco a buy heading into the release?

Analysts are expecting CSCO to deliver quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, which would reflect growth of 11.5% relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Projected revenues of $14.6 billion would mark a 7% improvement versus the year-ago period.

Cisco has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, sporting a 3.9% average earnings surprise over that timeframe. Cisco’s business has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of total revenues.

Strong demand for Cisco’s products in developing AI infrastructure has been a game changer. The company has inked strategic alliances with most major technology companies globally.

Our proprietary Earnings ESP does not conclusively predict another beat for Wednesday’s announcement. As always, investors should exercise caution as stocks can be volatile surrounding earnings releases.

