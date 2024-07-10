Cisco Systems (CSCO) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed the latest trading day at $46.27, indicating a +1.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 0.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cisco Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.85, indicating a 25.44% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.51 billion, showing a 11.15% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $53.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.63% and -5.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cisco Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Cisco Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Cisco Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.36.

Also, we should mention that CSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Networking industry stood at 1 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

